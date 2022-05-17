Elton John has praised Blackpool footballer Jake Daniels after he became the first active player in UK men’s football to come out as gay since 1990.

17-year-old Daniels made the announcement yesterday (May 16), telling Sky Sports News that he felt ready to “be myself” after “a long time of lying” about who he is.

The Blackpool forward, who said that his “team-mates have all been so supportive about it and everyone has had my back” since he made his decision to publicly come out, is the only openly gay active men’s footballer. Justin Fashanu was the last professional player to do so back in 1990.

Daniels has received support from around the world since he made his announcement, with John praising the footballer’s “courageous and game-changing statement”.

Congratulations @Jake_Daniels11! A courageous and game-changing statement. At seventeen, he has hopefully changed the face of football forever. Bravo 👏🏻 🚀 pic.twitter.com/XYloE10jc3 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 17, 2022

“At 17, he has hopefully changed the face of football forever,” John, who is the former chairman of Watford FC, tweeted this morning (May 17). “Bravo.”

Daniels was also praised by actor Ian McKellen, who tweeted today: “At 17, Jake Daniels represents a generation that rejects old-fashioned homophobia in football and elsewhere: those who haven’t yet grown up as he has. He sets an example.

“No wonder so many of us, gay and everyone else, admire & treasure him as a hero. What a goal he’s scored!”

At 17, @Jake_Daniels11 represents a generation that rejects old-fashioned homophobia in football and elsewhere: those who haven’t yet grown up as he has. He sets an example. No wonder so many of us, gay and everyone else, admire & treasure him as a hero. What a goal he's scored! — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) May 17, 2022

