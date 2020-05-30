GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Film News

Elton John recalls “Herculean effort” of getting his cocaine use noticed as he hosts ‘Rocketman’ watch party

He shared some interesting thoughts throughout

By Charlotte Krol
Elton John performs at Mt Smart Stadium on February 16, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. CREDIT: Dave Simpson/WireImage

Elton John has spoken about his drug-taking past while leading a watch party of his biopic Rocketman.

The pop icon hosted the event on Twitter yesterday (May 29) and shared several anecdotes and thoughts along the way. One included him commenting on the “Herculean effort” it took him to get noticed for cocaine use in ’70s LA when such debauchery was widespread.

“It took a fairly Herculean effort to get yourself noticed for taking too much cocaine in the music industry of 1970s LA, but I was clearly prepared to put the hours in,” John wrote next to a gif of an inebriated Taron Egerton, who portrayed him in the 2019 film.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, John opened up about how emotional he got when he first saw the film. “I broke down the first time I saw this scene of me hugging Little Reggie. I’d spent most of my adult life running away from myself. It was time to re-embrace the real me,” he wrote.

He also said he was also moved by a scene in the film where his longtime musical partner, Bernie Taupin, warned him about his excessive drug and drink problem. “Seeing this scene for the first time also set me off sobbing again,” John wrote alongside a contemporary picture of the pair.

“Bernie was one of the people who tried to tell me to stop doing drugs and I wouldn’t listen, but he stuck by me and never gave up on me.”

Advertisement

NME concluded in a five-star review of Rocketman last year that: “If you don’t adore it, you’re probably no fun”.

Meanwhile, John was recently praised by Lady Gaga for being “instrumental” to her life and for helping her on a path to recovery.

Advertisement
  • Related Topics
  • Pop
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.