Elton John reveals he will have four special guests for his Glastonbury set

It has been confirmed that Elton John will be joined by four special guests at his headline slot at Glastonbury.

Taking place tomorrow night (June 25), the legendary singer-songwriter is set to perform his last ever UK show at the festival. The set follows his mammoth ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’, which saw him play over 350 shows over five years.

While it comes as no surprise that there will be a few special moments lined up for the upcoming show, over recent months the main speculation has been around who will join the ‘Rocketman’ singer for the final set. This was later amplified when he confirmed in a recent interview that he had already booked rehearsal sessions for his special guests.

Now, it has been revealed by his husband David Furnish that Sir Elton will be joined by “four different collaborators” during his set.

“He’s got four different collaborators joining him on stage at different times, who I won’t name,” he explained (via ITV News). “Sorry, I am sworn to secrecy.”

Although it remains a mystery who the pop icon has lined up for tomorrow night’s show, over the past few days the internet has been quick to share their thoughts on who they think the special artists will be.

At time of writing, the most anticipated names include Sir Paul McCartney — who headlined the Pyramid Stage last year — and Dua Lipa, who previously collaborated with him, and joined him as a special guest for his final US tour date.

Other artists predicted to take to the stage include Rina Sawayama, Britney Spears and Harry Styles.

Elsewhere in the discussion, Furnish stated that the upcoming performance is set to be “very special”, and unlike any of the musician’s previous shows. “It is not just another day in office,” he said. “It’s a different setlist – it’s a huge outdoor live festival.”

Sir Elton himself also explained how the show is set to be different from his other tour dates in a recent interview.

“It’s a different show to what people have been seeing. On ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’, there’s quite a lot of deep cuts, it’s not all hits, and you’ve got to keep people interested,” he explained.

“When you put a setlist together, I always say it’s a bit like having sex. You start off really well, then you chill out a little bit, then towards the end of the show all hell breaks loose.”

In other Glastonbury news, Guns N’ Roses are set to headline the festival tonight (June 24) — following sets on the Pyramid Stage from Aitch, RAYE, Lizzo and more.

Last night it was Arctic Monkeys who delivered the first headline slot for 2023, and broke out renditions of ‘Teddy Picker’, ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High’ and ‘Mardy Bum’. In a four-star review, NME described the set as “a special, scintillating performance that connects.”

“They are one of the few unifying bands across generations,” it read. “They stand alone in their field of British indie-rock as true superstars.”