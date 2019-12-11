Elton John reveals the best career advice he’s ever received

Elton John has revealed the best career advice he’s ever received.

The singer said that American agent Howard Rose offered him the pearl of wisdom in question during the early days of his career. He was encouraged by the agent to perform in smaller venues than what John already knew he could fill.

He told Spotify’s ongoing Best Advice series that Rose said to him: “When you’re in places like New York and Los Angeles and you can sell out big venues, we’re gonna put you in smaller venues and create a ticket craziness, so you sell out straight away and no one can get a ticket.

Advertisement

“That means the next time you come around, you’re gonna sell out a bigger venue.”

Meanwhile, John recently hit out angrily at the security team at one of his shows in Australia after they allegedly manhandled one of the music icon’s fans.

The singer was performing at Perth’s HBF Park Stadium when he reportedly spotted two security workers escorting a fan out. Taking objection to the action in a moment which was captured on video by a number of fans, John branded the security as “cunts” and told the pair to immediately return the fan to her seat.

“Hey, you two security guards with the girl, fuck off”, he said from the stage. “Let her get up here immediately… come on, you cunts.”

Advertisement

John also recently discussed his battles with drugs and alcohol in his memoir Me. The book sees him recalling the time he hijacked a Rolling Stones show while high on cocaine, as well as the moment when he mistook Bob Dylan for his gardener while high – describing him as “scruffy”.