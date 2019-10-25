Elton John says George Michael was “uncomfortable” with being gay

"He was so uncomfortable in his skin."

Elton John has claimed that George Michael “didn’t want to live” in the days before his death in 2016, and that the singer never came to terms with his sexuality.

Appearing on US TV show The Talk, Elton recalled how he had tried to help George with his addictions – having undertaken a successful rehab stint himself in 1990.

“He couldn’t get it, George. And he resented the fact that I had hinted that maybe he change his life a little bit and he’d be happier if he tried something else,” Elton said.

“The person has actually got to want it. It’s like me in the end; I really wanted it. I had two alternatives: one, to die, and one to live, and I wanted to live. But that’s the difference if you want it, and poor George didn’t want it.”

Remembering the moment when he discovered that George had passed away on Christmas Day in 2016, John told Sharon Osbourne: “I remember talking to you the day he died on Christmas Day, and I phoned you, and I was in Aspen and Ozzy got on the phone, and he said, ‘He didn’t want to be here.’ And I thought that’s the most succinct apt thing: he didn’t want to be here.

“He was so uncomfortable in his skin about being gay even though he said he wasn’t.”

The appearance also saw Elton recalling how he successfully battled his own demons.

“We all make terrible mistakes, and some of us are addicts when we are born, and we have to battle that addiction, but you can turn the corner and you can get help and it’s been the most wonderful decision I’ve made.

“Part of your recovery was helping people who wanted help. But also, other people around me didn’t want me to be sober: my mother, my personal assistant, my manager, because they lost control, or they began to lose control.

“But yeah, the whole point of sobriety is that when you get sober, you help other people. It’s a fellowship.”

Meanwhile, Elton teamed up with Lana Del Rey earlier this week as the pair interviewed each other for Rolling Stone magazine.

Last week, Elton also released his new memoir Me, which saw him recalling the time he hijacked a Rolling Stones show while high on cocaine and the moment when he mistook Bob Dylan for his gardener – describing him as “scruffy”.

It also takes a personal turn, with the singer opening up on his battle with prostate cancer.