Elton John says he’s holding off on recording another album

Elton John has revealed it might be a while before fans get to hear another album from him.

The music icon says another record from him isn’t needed “at the moment” and he’s currently enjoying fatherhood after coronavirus derailed plans for his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’.

He told Record Collector Magazine: “I have no idea what the fuck I’m going to do next, and that feels great.

“I just don’t think this is a time for me to think about recording. I’m a dad and I love being a dad. I will get in the mood to record again – and I’ll get in the mood to write.

“But no one needs another Elton John record out at the moment.”

But if he does decide to start recording, he will not be short of inspiration after revealing he owns more than 120,000 CDs and 15,000 vinyl records.

“I have over 120,000 CDs and 15,000 pieces of vinyl,” the singer told Goldmine. “They are stored in my home shelves so I can access whatever I want, whenever I want.” Pressed on his format of choice, John said he “definitely prefer[s] LPs”.

Last month, Elton also expressed his support for The Weeknd after the Canadian singer failed to receive any Grammy nominations.

He also made a guest appearance during Dua Lipa’s recent ‘Studio 2054’ live-stream joining the likes of FKA Twigs and Kylie Minogue onscreen.