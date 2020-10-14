Elton John says Rod Stewart had “a fucking cheek” to lecture him about “rock and roll”

Elton John has discussed his fallout with Rod Stewart for the first time in a new chapter from his autobiography Me.

The pair are thought to have fallen out two years ago after Rod criticised Elton’s decision to head out on an extensive farewell tour, branding it “money-grabbing.”

He told US media in 2018 that the tour “stinks of selling tickets” and added: “It’s dishonest. It’s not rock ‘n’ roll.”

According to The Sun, Elton has addressed their feud in a brand new chapter from the paperback version of his autobiography – which was released earlier this week.

Advertisement

In an excerpt obtained by the newspaper, Elton is said to remark that Rod had a “fucking cheek” lecturing him about “rock and roll”.

Elton said: “I certainly didn’t feel like I needed a lecture on the feral spirit of rock and roll from someone who’d spent most of the last decade crooning his way through the Great American Songbook and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.

“What’s more, I thought he had a fucking cheek, complaining about me promoting a tour while he was sat on a TV show promoting his own tour.”

Elton subsequently reveals that he reached out to Rod, telling him they had “known each other far too long to fall out over something like that”.

However, Rod’s manager reportedly told the singer that he was unable to speak because he was on “constant vocal rest” between touring.

“I had no idea what I’d done to upset him so much. Which was ironic, given the hours I’d put in over the years deliberately trying to annoy him,” Elton is said to say in his book.

Advertisement

Elton’s comments come after Rod claimed last week that he had invited Elton’s sons to play football at his home, in an unsuccessful bid to bury the hatchet.

“We don’t talk to each other anymore. Big falling out,” he explained. “Last time I emailed him I said, ‘I’ve got this football pitch, would you like the boys to come up?’ You know, ’cause they both love football.”

His invite included the singer’s two sons – Zachary and Elijah – who he shares with husband David Furnish, but he alleges John didn’t reply to his email.

Earlier this year, Rod also discussed the prospect of a movie about his life and career, following the success of Elton’s Rocketman.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2, he said he would be “flattered” if a similar film was to be made about his own career, and said he’d pick Notting Hill and Harry Potter actor Rhys Ifans to play him.