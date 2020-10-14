Elton John settles £3million court dispute with his ex-wife Renate Blauel

Elton John has settled a £3million court dispute with his ex-wife.

It comes after Renate Blauel sought compensation from the singer over the summer after he mentioned her in several sections in his autobiography ‘Me’.

According to legal documents filed at London’s high court at the time, comments made in the book broke the terms of an agreement made when they divorced 32 years ago.

The documents also stated that John allegedly agreed to remove certain passages before publication of the book, but Blauel, a German-born sound engineer, claimed that they triggered existing mental health problems.

In papers filed in his defence at the time, the singer’s legal team denied breaching the agreement, arguing the details in the book were public knowledge and that the contract “applies only to private and confidential matters”.

Now, according to Sky News, the couple have resolved their dispute. A spokesman said: “The parties are happy to announce that they have resolved this case, in a way that acknowledges Renate’s need for privacy.

“For her part, Renate acknowledges that Elton has acted in a dignified and respectful way towards her in the last 30 years and has been always happy to help her.

“They will not be discussing each other, or their marriage, in future and will be making no further comment about the case.”

Blauel married Elton in Australia in 1984 but they split in 1988 – around the same time the singer came out as gay.

Blauel had initially filed an injunction against the singer which then resulted in a civil case, which has now been settled.