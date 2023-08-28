Elton John spends night in hospital after fall

Elton John was admitted to hospital after suffering a fall at his villa in France.

The 76-year-old singer, who recently retired from touring, spent the night at the Princess Grace hospital in Monaco, where he was treated for minor injuries.

A spokesperson told BBC News that the singer was hospitalised “following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France”.

“Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure. Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and his now back at home and in good health.”

Earlier this month, John was seen at a dinner party with Kevin Spacey, one month after giving testimony in the actor’s sexual assault trial.

In a video uploaded by a band named The Snugglers on Instagram, the pair are seen alongside John’s husband David Furnish having dinner at restaurant La Petite Maison in Nice, France.

Last month (July 26), Spacey was cleared of nine sexual offence charges in London after a four-week trial, including seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

John held the final concert of his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour at Stockholm’s Tele2 Arena last month. Following the show, he shared his thoughts about the tour ending on his Instagram page. “When we set off on my final tour in 2018, I couldn’t have foreseen in my wildest dreams the twists and turns and the highs and lows this tour – and the whole world – would have experienced in the next 5 years,” he wrote alongside video footage from the tour.