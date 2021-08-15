Watch Elton John surprise restaurant with performance of Dua Lipa collab

Elton John surprised a crowd at a restaurant yesterday (August 14) with an impromptu performance of his new collaboration with Dua Lipa.

The pop icon released his new single ‘Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’ in collaboration with Lipa on Friday (August 13).

Celebrating the release, John got behind the decks at La Guérite Beach restaurant in Cannes, where a DJ cued up the track and let the star sing along. “During lockdown I made this single and it came out yesterday with Dua Lipa,” he told diners. “I want you all to dance on the table and wave your hands.”

“Cold Heart LIVE performance,” John wrote on Instagram according to Metro, although the clip is no longer visible on his Story. “Thought I’d surprise the people at La Guérite beach restaurant with a performance of the new track.” Watch footage of the performance below now.

The original track seamlessly blends together some of John’s past releases, including ‘Sacrifice’, ‘Kiss The Bride’ and ‘Rocket Man’. It is the singer and PNAU’s second collaboration following the 2012 album ‘Good Morning To The Night’, which also sampled some of the icon’s older tracks.

Previously, John and Lipa teamed up for the latter’s ‘Studio 2054’ livestream concert last year and took part in a joint Instagram session a month before that gig. Earlier in 2021, meanwhile, Lipa headlined John’s AIDS Foundation Oscars pre-party.

Meanwhile, John has also tipped his hat to another of pop’s biggest acts lately, sharing his own rendition of BTS’ ‘Permission To Dance’. The track, which was co-written by Ed Sheeran, features the line: “When it all seems like it’s wrong/ Just sing along to Elton John.”