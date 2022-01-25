Elton John test positive for coronavirus, postpones US tour dates

Elton John has revealed he’s tested positive for coronavirus which has forced him to postpone a pair of upcoming shows.

The legendary singer-songwriter, who is currently in the US on his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour, took to Instagram Stories this evening (January 25) to share with fans that he’s having to postpone a pair of shows in Dallas because he’s caught COVID-19.

“Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted COVID and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas,” he wrote. “If you have tickets, you’ll be contacted with the new dates really soon. It’s always a massive disappointment to move shows and I’m so sorry to anyone who’s been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe.

“Fortunately, I’m fully vaccinated and boosted and my symptoms are mild so I’m fully expecting to be able to make the Arkansas shows this weekend.”

He concluded the post: “As always, thank you for all your love and support and I can’t wait to see you all soon!”

The Dallas shows were originally scheduled to take place tonight (January 25) and tomorrow (January 26). The rescheduled dates will be communicated to ticket holders soon.

After multiple delays, John resumed his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana last week (January 19), where he treated the sold-out crowd to a career-spanning, hit-packed set.

The show marked John’s first ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ gig since he performed in Australia in early March 2020. Since then, ongoing COVID-related restrictions have prevented the star from making his live comeback.

Meanwhile, Yard Act have shared a stripped-back cover of Elton John’s ‘Tiny Dancer’ – you can listen to it here.

Speaking about the cover, which the group told NME about earlier this month and was taken from their recent Apple Music Home Session, Smith said: “We did ‘Tiny Dancer’ ‘cause our new best pal Elton has been so kind about us in the press recently.

“A song like ‘Tiny Dancer’ seems so far removed from what people assume Yard Act is, we thought it would be a really interesting way of showing not only our own versatility, but also the versatility of a song as good as ‘Tiny Dancer’.”

John personally gave his blessing to the group for their cover in a “personal telephone call to frontman James Smith,” according to a press release.