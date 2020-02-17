Elton John to continue New Zealand shows after walking pneumonia diagnosis forced him to stop gig

Elton John will return to the stage to complete his scheduled New Zealand shows, despite being forced to cut short his Auckland show when he was diagnosed with “walking pneumonia”.

The music icon was playing a show on his farewell tour at the Mount Smart Stadium when he began to lose his voice and was seen visibly crying on stage.

John was then escorted from the stage, before being given a standing ovation from fans.

At the start of the show, Elton told fans he had been diagnosed with “walking pneumonia”, an infection in the respiratory tract which is considered less severe than the full condition.

On Monday, tour promoters Chugg Entertainment said Elton was resting and doctors said he will quickly recover.

In a new statement, promoters said: “Elton John was disappointed and deeply upset at having to end his Auckland concert early last night. At this stage, all remaining shows will go ahead as planned.”

The next dates at Auckland’s Mount Smart stadium are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 18 February, and Thursday, 20 February.

In an apology to fans, Elton wrote: “I want to thank everyone who attended tonight’s gig in Auckland. “I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible. I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more.”

The message concludes: “I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank-you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton xx.”

Elton John’s farewell tour began in 2018 and runs through this year before finishing in 2021. UK dates on the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour will come at the end of 2020.

Reviewing the opening show in New York, NME said it was a “reflective and stunning tribute to a great artist’s career” containing “a cross-section of a great artist’s career; a collection of some of his favourites from his six decades in the business.”