Elton John to headline BST Hyde Park in 2022 for final London date on tour

Elton John will headline BST Hyde Park in 2022 as part of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour – his final ever series of live shows.

John will headline the event on June 24 2022 on what could be his final ever London tour date.

Fans who pre-order John’s new album before midnight on Sunday will receive access to a pre-sale from September 6-8. Customers who book for BST in the pre-sale window will be guaranteed tickets to Elton’s show at BST Hyde Park.

Advertisement

Tickets go on general sale on September 10 here.

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG said: “BST Hyde Park has always stood for the world’s biggest and most loved artists bringing not just a performance but a truly one-off and memorable event.

“Elton John has provided the soundtrack to the lives of so many of us and to know that his last tour is coming to Hyde Park, possibly the last time many of us will ever see him play, is one of the most important and ‘must see’ nights of BST Hyde park ever.”

We’re back with a MASSIVE headliner for 2022 – the incomparable Elton John!

The Rocketman returns to BST Hyde Park, Friday 24th June 2022.

🌳 American Express Cardmembers get first access to tickets with the Amex presale which starts at 10am via https://t.co/3Y5VsyMyz3 pic.twitter.com/dyzLw9UaHl — BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) September 3, 2021

Earlier this week (September 1), John announced the release of a new collaboration album called ‘The Lockdown Sessions’. The diverse 16-track collection – 10 of which are brand new and previously unreleased – celebrates togetherness and sees John collaborating with a wide range of artists.

Advertisement

Some of those involve include Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, Eddie Vedder, Miley Cyrus, Gorillaz, Young Thug, Andrew Watt, Brandi Carlile, Yo-Yo Ma, Stevie Wonder and more. The album also features John’s recently released collaboration with Dua Lipa, ‘Cold Heart’.

Recorded over the last 18 months, work on the singer’s 32nd studio album – which is due to arrive on October 22 – began after he was forced to pause his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album,” John said in a statement. “But, as the pandemic went on, one‐off projects kept cropping up.”

“Some of the recording sessions had to be done remotely, via Zoom, which I’d obviously never done before,” John said of how he recorded the project. “Some of the sessions were recorded under very stringent safety regulations: working with another artist, but separated by glass screens.

“But all the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I’m known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory.”

Due out October 22, you can pre-order/pre-save ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ here.