Elton John unveils Taron Egerton duet ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ from ‘Rocketman’ soundtrack

Elton John has released new track ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ – and it sees him joining forces with the man who is bringing his life to the silver screen as a duet with Taron Egerton.

The upbeat track is taken from the soundtrack to Rocketman, the story of Elton John’s life which hits cinemas next week.

Written by Elton’s long-time songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, the soulful stomper will play out over the film’s credits.

It comes after Taron Egerton previously released his own take on the film’s title track.

“It was so important that the music I composed and recorded had to be sung by Taron. I wanted his interpretation of me, through Bernie [Taupin]’s lyrics and my music – not just acting. I left Taron in the hands of [producer and composer] Giles Martin, who I trusted implicitly because he’s brilliant,” Elton previously admitted.

“I didn’t want to be in Taron’s shadows, watching over the process. I trusted them to do what they needed to do, artistically, and, listening back, I’ve been astonished with the results. Getting the music right was the most important thing, as the songs in the film are integral to the story.”

Last month, Egerton responded to criticism of his casting as Elton John. Some critics had questioned whether a heterosexual actor was the right choice to tell the story of the musician grappling with his sexual identity.

“I’ve approached it wholeheartedly and I hope that for that reason people accept me [as Elton],” he said. “The LGBTQ community has always been about inclusiveness, hasn’t it? Not about, ‘We’re here. You’re there.’ In fact, if you want to come in, come on in.”