Elton John urges fans to support independent record stores in passionate video message

Elton John has urged his fans to support their local independent record stores during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Posting a video message on his social media, the pop veteran said that his local shop, Rough Trade West in Ladbroke Grove, is his favourite, and also praised Sydney’s Red Eye Records.

“Everything about records are magical to me and have been for the whole of my life,” John said.

Advertisement

“Record stores are so important for the community, they’re a wonderful place to visit. The people behind the counter are so involved in what they do, they’re such experts. They love it.

“If I hadn’t have been Elton John one of the greatest things I’d loved to have done would be to have my own record store and sell records to people. It’s just something involved in the magic of it.”

I know these are tough times but please try and support independent record stores. A lot of them can deliver right to your home. Places like @RoughTrade and @redeyerecords are so important to us music fans, please keep supporting them if you can. #LoveRecordStores ❤️ Elton xo pic.twitter.com/HFgG6j1vcf — Elton John (@eltonofficial) March 26, 2020

John’s message was accompanied with the hashtag #LoveRecordStores, a campaign launched yesterday and backed by Paul Weller.

Elsewhere in John’s video message, he said: “I’m always getting suggestions from the staff behind the counter. It’s part of my weekly ritual, going into Rough Trade. So support your local record store.

Advertisement

At this time of coronavirus, a lot of these record stores are closed but you can support your local record store by buying online. Go online, see what they have and buy something. We need these record stores to stay open, they’re a vital part of the community. They’re a vital part of my life.

“Music is such a wonderful thing for everybody. And then when this horrible disease is done and dusted and they reopen, go there, hang out there, talk to the staff and have a ball. Go through the racks, find something you love and these places open, they’re the lifeblood of music and I adore them, and the people that work there are my heroes.”