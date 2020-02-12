Awards 2020

Elton John wins Best Book at NME Awards 2020

John's autobiography 'Me' triumphs in the literary category

Luke Morgan Britton
Elton John - NME Awards 2020
Elton John - NME Awards 2020

Elton John‘s Me has won Best Book at the NME Awards 2020 in London this evening (February 12).

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full running list of winners so far here.

The book, which was published last year, is John’s autobiography. It triumphed over Brett Anderson’s Afternoons With The Blinds Drawn, Debbie Harry’s Face It: A Memoir, the Prince book The Beautiful Ones and Tegan & Sara’s High School.

Advertisement

The night opened with a performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai, followed by Beabadoobee and Yungblud. Performances are still to come from AJ Tracey and show closers The 1975.

Keep checking back to NME.com/awards for all the news and action from the big event.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.