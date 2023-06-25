Elton John wows Glastonbury with career-spanning, star-studded set in final UK gig

Elton John has wowed Glastonbury with a career-spanning, star-studded set for his final UK gig ever.

Opening with a cover of The Who’s Pinball Wizard, John ran through all his hits including ‘Rocket Man’, ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’ and ‘I’m Still Standing.’

There were surprise guests too. “My next guest, I first met in 2005 when I started playing Las Vegas. He came round to my hotel suite to play me his band’s first album, which was called ‘Hot Fuss’,” Elton said, introducing The Killers Brandon Flowers.

Advertisement

“We’ve been friends ever since, and he was the first person I thought of to ask to come and sing with me, even though he’s played Glastonbury six times with The Killers. So I’d like to introduce my dear friend and fantastic artist, Brandon Flowers!”

Other guests during the star-studded show included Rina Sawayama, who joined John for a rendition of ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ – the song John previously duetted on with Kiki Dee.

“When I chose my guests for this show, I wanted to have newer artists, save for one person,” John told the crowd half way into the show by way of explanation of his other guests at the show.

He then introduced 20-year-old Nashville-based songwriter Stephen Sanchez, a “boy I heard last year on the radio in America.”

Elton went on: “I couldn’t believe that someone of 19 or 20 years old could write and sing a song like this. It was a nod to the past but it sounded so beautiful and fresh.”

Advertisement

The song, one of Sanchez’s called ‘Until I Found You’, was then performed by both.

Before that, Gabriels‘ frontman Jacob Lusk joined John on stage with the pair performing ‘Are You Ready For Love?’ for the first time in years alongside the London Community Gospel Choir.

During the introduction for that John fondly recalled Fatboy Slim “regurgitating” the ’70s song to turn it into an early ’00s Number One hit in the UK.

John also delivered an emotional tribute to George Michael on what would have been his 60th birthday.

Before delivering a rendition of ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’, John called the Wham! singer “one of Britain’s most fantastic singers, songwriters, artists” and added: “he was my friend, an inspiration,” Elton added. “I want to dedicate this song to his memory, and all the music he left us with which is so gorgeous.”

The gig attracted one of The Pyramid Stage’s biggest ever crowds and the gig finished with ‘Rocket Man’ and a flurry of fireworks.

Many of the revellers making up the Sunday night audience wore costumes, glasses and sequins in honour of the legendary performer. The gesture didn’t go unnoticed by John, who towards the end of his set decided to thank the audience.

“I want to thank you all for showing up in your costumes and your glasses and your outfits,” he said. “You make me feel so happy, make me feel loved. I want to thank you also for 52 years of amazing love and loyalty you’ve shown me. It’s been an incredible journey and I’ve had the best, best time. I will never forget you, you’re in my head and my heart and my soul.”

Elton John played:

‘Pinball Wizard’ (The Who cover)

‘The Bitch Is Back’

‘Bennie And The Jets’

‘Daniel’

‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’

‘I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues’

‘Philadelphia Freedom’

‘Are You Ready For Love (with Jacob Lusk and London Community Gospel Choir)

‘Sad Songs (Say So Much)’ (with London Community Gospel Choir)

‘Someone Saved My Life Tonight’

‘Until I Found You’ (with Stephen Sanchez)

‘Your Song’

‘Candle In The Wind’

‘Tiny Dancer’ (with Brandon Flowers)

‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ (with Rina Sawayama)

‘Crocodile Rock’

‘Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting’

‘I’m Still Standing’

‘Cold Heart’

‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’

‘Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going To Be A Long, Long Time)’

Elsewhere on Sunday at Glastonbury 2023, during his Legends’ Slot performance, Yusuf/Cat Stevens paid tribute to George Harrison with a cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Here Comes The Sun’.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor also opened the famed Pyramid Stage but fans aren’t happy that the set wasn’t live-streamed.

Japanese Breakfast also had to cancel her 12:30pm set at The Other Stage over travel delays. She was replaced by Eaves Wilder. Tonight, the Pyramid Stage will be headlined by Elton John, who will be playing his final show in the UK.

Just before John came on stage, Lil Nas X performed what fans described as an “incredible” slot on the Pyramid Stage.

Check out all the latest from the final day of Glastonbury 2023 on the NME liveblog here, and see more news, reviews, photos, interviews and more here.