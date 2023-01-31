Elton John’s farewell tour is the highest grossing of all time

Elton John‘s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour is the highest grossing of all time.

The music icon’s final ever tour has drawn $817.9 million (£664.4million) so far, according to figures from Billboard.

The tour, which kicked off in September 2018, has grossed more than any tour in Boxscore history, bypassing Ed Sheeran‘s ‘The Divide Tour’ at the end of 2019, which made $776.4million (£630.5million).

Advertisement

Sheeran previously beat U2’s ‘The 360 Tour’ to the record.

John’s tour is also the first in Billboard’s archives to surpass the $800million (649.1million) mark.

The ‘Rocket Man’ singer has played 278 shows so far across arenas in North America, Europe, and Oceania, before playing stadiums in each continent for the final year of the tour.

John will play the final show of his last ever tour at Glastonbury this year, after being confirmed as the festival’s first headliner back in December. “I couldn’t be more excited to be headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023 and celebrate the greatest festival in the world!!” the legendary musician shared on Instagram.

Speaking to NME for a Big Read cover feature in 2021 around the release of his collaborative album ‘The Lockdown Sessions’, Elton John said that he was determined to finish his ‘Farewell…’ tour – and that it will also certainly be his last.

Advertisement

You can find the final UK and Ireland dates for his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour below and purchase any remaining tickets here.

Elton John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ UK and Ireland tour dates 2023:

2023

APRIL

Sunday 02 – The O2, London

Tuesday 04 – The O2, London

Wednesday 05 – The O2, London

Saturday 08 – The O2, London

Sunday 09 – The O2, London

Wednesday 12 – The O2, London

Thursday 13 – The O2, London

Sunday 16 – The O2, London

Monday 17 – The O2, London

Wednesday 19 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Saturday 22 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Sunday 23 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

MAY

Tuesday 30 – The O2, London – NEW SHOW

Wednesday 31 – AO Arena, Manchester

JUNE

Friday 02 – AO Arena, Manchester

Saturday 03 – AO Arena, Manchester

Tuesday 06 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Thursday 08 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Saturday 10 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Sunday 11 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Tuesday 13 – P&J Live, Aberdeen

Thursday 15 – P&J Live, Aberdeen

Saturday 17 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Sunday 18 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

The singer’s gig in Auckland, New Zealand was cancelled just minutes before stage time last week (January 27) as huge floods hit the city.

Elsewhere, John recently sent gig tickets to Telford school students for their lockdown cover of his 1983 classic ‘I’m Still Standing’.