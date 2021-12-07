Elvis Costello And The Imposters announce 2022 UK tour

Elvis Costello And The Imposters have shared details of a UK tour for next year.

‘The Boy Named If’ tour, which is in support of the band’s recently announced album of the same name, kicks off at the Brighton Dome on June 5, 2022 before wrapping up at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on June 23.

The Imposters are comprised of Steve Nieve (keyboards), Pete Thomas (drums), Davey Faragher (bass/backing vocals). Charlie Sexton is also joining Costello and the band on the 13-date tour.

Support comes from Ian Prowse, who will be performing songs from his upcoming album ‘One Hand On The Starry Plough’.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (December 10) at 10am GMT here.

Elvis Costello And The Imposters’ ‘The Boy Named If’ UK tour 2022:

JUNE

Sunday 05 – Brighton Dome

Tuesday 07 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Wednesday 08 – Newcastle O2 City Hall

Friday 10 – Liverpool Philharmonic

Saturday 11 – Manchester Opera House

Monday 13 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tuesday 14 – Leicester De Montfort Hall

Thursday 16 – Oxford New Theatre

Friday 17 – Bath The Forum

Sunday 19 – Portsmouth Guildhall

Monday 20 – Swansea Arena

Wednesday 22 – Ipswich Regent Theatre

Thursday 23 – London Eventim Apollo

‘The Boy Named If’ (full title: ‘The Boy Named If [And Other Children’s Stories]’) is released on January 14, 2022. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

“‘IF’ is a nickname for your imaginary friend; your secret self, the one who knows everything you deny, the one you blame for the shattered crockery and the hearts you break, even your own,” Costello said about the album’s title in a press release.

Produced by Sebastian Krys and Costello and released on EMI, ‘The Boy Named If’ will arrive via CD, vinyl, cassette, download, streaming, and a numbered and signed, 88-page “Hardback Storybook Edition”.

It’s Costello’s fourth album with The Imposters and his 32nd studio album overall.