Elvis Costello has announced details of a Spanish reimagining of his classic 1978 album ‘This Year’s Model’ – get all of the details below.

The new record, a collaboration with Costello’s regular sidekick Sebastian Krys and titled ‘Spanish Model’ – will come out in September.

It follows the recent release of ‘La Face de Pendule à Coucou’, a six-track EP featuring French adaptations of songs from Costello’s 2020 album ‘Hey Clockface’.

“Part of the fun of this project is its unexpected nature,” Costello said of the new album in a statement. “Although, I think people in my audience that have been paying attention are pretty much used to surprises by now.”

Krys added: “When Elvis told me the idea, it took me about 15 seconds to answer. I have been in so many situations where I was trying to turn Latin artists onto Elvis Costello’s music. The feedback I heard most often was ‘I love it. I wish I knew what he was saying.’

“Spanish Model is an opportunity to turn an entire side of the world onto this great record and through these voices, get these ideas out. Lyrically, This Year’s Model is still relevant today, what the songs have to say and how they say it.”

Listen to the first taster of the album – Juanes singing ‘Pump It Up’ – below.

See the tracklist for ‘Spanish Model’ below.

1. Nina Diaz – ‘No Action’

2. Raquel Sofía y Fuego – ‘(Yo No Quiero Ir A) Chelsea ((I Don’t Want To Go To) Chelsea)’

3. Draco Rosa – ‘Yo Te Vi (The Beat)’

4. Juanes – ‘Pump It Up’

5. La Marisoul – ‘Detonantes (Little Triggers)’

6. Luis Fonsi – ‘Tu Eres Para Mi (You Belong To Me)’

7. Francisca Valenzuela y Luis Humberto Navejas – ‘Hand In Hand’

8. Cami – ‘La Chica de Hoy (This Year’s Girl)’

9. Pablo López – ‘Mentira (Lip Service)’

10. Jesse & Joy – ‘Viviendo en el Paraiso (Living In Paradise)’

11. Morat – ‘Lipstick Vogue’

12. Jorge Drexler – ‘La Turba (Night Rally)’

13. Sebastián Yatra – ‘Llorar (Big Tears)’

14. Fito Páez – ‘Radio Radio’

15. Gian Marco y Nicole Zignago – ‘Crawling To The U.S.A.’

16. Vega – ‘Se Esta Perdiendo La Inocencia (Running Out Of Angels)’

Elsewhere, Costello recently defended Olivia Rodrigo against a claim she has plagiarised the rock musician’s work. In response to a Twitter user claiming Rodrigo’s song ‘Brutal’ is “pretty much a direct lift from Elvis Costello,” the artist said “this is fine by me”.

“It’s how rock and roll works,” he added. “You take the broken pieces of another thrill and make a brand new toy. That’s what I did.”