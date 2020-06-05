Elvis Costello returns with new protest song ‘No Flag’

Elvis Costello has shared a new song called ‘No Flag’ – listen below.

The thunderous track, which comes with an animated lyric video, was recorded in February but according to a statement is fitting for the current world unrest. “No time for this kind of love / No flag waving high above,” Costello sings. “No sign for the dark place that I live / No God for the damn that I don’t give.”

Advertisement

It’s the first new material since Elvis Costello And The Imposters’ 2018 album ‘Look Now’. ‘No Flag’ was recorded over three days in Helsinki, Finland at Suomenlinnan Studio. “I wanted to go somewhere nobody knew me,” Costello said in a press release. “So, this is ‘The Helsinki Sound’.”

Fans are told to “look out for the next installment of this story on July 10”, which suggests more new music is to follow next month.

Last month, Costello joined Sheryl Crow and several other artists for a livestream benefiting the Jazz Foundation of America’s COVID-19 Musicians’ Emergency Fund.

On June 11, the British singer will join Rosanne Cash for Present Perfect: Songs of Protest and Memory, part of the Live With Carnegie Hall series. Brandi Carlisle, Gary Clark Jr., Marc Cohn and Ry Cooder also join the event.

It’s described as having “a focus on protest music – past and present – and its ability to bring people together in times of crisis”.

Advertisement

In April, Costello wrote a tribute to the late John Pine, whom he cited as his main inspiration for pursing a career in music.