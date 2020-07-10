Elvis Costello shares new single ‘Hetty O’Hara Confidential’

Elvis Costello has shared his second single of the year so far, entitled ‘Hetty O’Hara Confidential’.

The track, with similarly furious synthetic percussion to previous single ‘No Flag’, is described pithily by Costello in a statement as “the tale of a tattler who outlives her time”.

‘Hetty O’Hara Confidential’ is released with an animated lyric video – stream it below:

The dual singles are the first new material since Elvis Costello And The Imposters’ 2019 EP ‘Purse’. They released their last studio album ‘Look Now’ in 2018.

Both of the latest singles were recorded over three days in Helsinki, Finland at Suomenlinnan Studio. “I wanted to go somewhere nobody knew me,” Costello said in a press release. “So, this is ‘The Helsinki Sound’.”

Following John Prine’s death in April, Costello wrote a lengthy, heartfelt tribute to the singer-songwriter. He recalled how he “wanted to be John Prine” when he 19 years old and “pretending to be a songwriter”.

Last year, Costello was awarded an O.B.E for “services to music” in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List. “I am happy to accept this very surprising honour”, Costello said at the time, adding: “To be honest, I’m pretty tickled to receive this acknowledgement for my ‘Services To Music’, as it confirms my long held suspicion nobody really listens to the words in songs or the outcome might have been somewhat different.”