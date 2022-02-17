Elvis Costello & the Imposters unveil new North American tour dates

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have unveiled details of a new, North American tour today (February 17).

The Imposters are comprised of Steve Nieve (keyboards), Pete Thomas (drums) and Davey Faragher (bass/backing vocals). Costello released ‘The Boy Named If’ – his new album with the group – on January 14 and it features the singles ‘Farewell, OK’, ‘Magnificent Hurt’ and ‘Paint The Red Rose Blue’.

The tour will begin in August and end in September and will see support from either Nicole Atkins or Nick Lowe & The Straitjackets.

Advertisement

Check out the full list of dates here:

AUGUST

06 – Huber Heights, Rose Music Center at The Heights

08 – Toronto, Massey Hall

09 – Buffalo, Artpark Amphitheater

11 – New York, The Rooftop at Pier 17

12 – Bensalem, Xcite Center at Parx Casino

13 – Ledyard, Foxwoods Resort Casino

15 – Boston, Leader Bank Pavilion

16 – Northampton, The Pines Theater

18 – Vienna, Wolf Trap

23 – Denver, Levitt Pavilion

25 – Salt Lake City, Sandy Amphitheater

28 – Thousand Oaks, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza

30 – Anaheim, City National Grove of Anaheim

SEPTEMBER

2 – Paso Robles, Vina Robles Amphitheatre

3 Las Vegas, The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Back in January, Costello stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to deliver a pair of performances including an impromptu medley with The Imposters.

During Costello’s appearance on the US late night chat show, he and the band performed a standalone rendition of ‘Magnificent Hurt’ followed by a surprise medley that combined ‘Farewell, OK’ and his 1978 cover of Nick Lowe’s ‘(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love, And Understanding’.

In addition to the performances, Costello sat down with Colbert for a three-part interview which saw him discuss the new album, working with Paul McCartney, Peter Jackson’s recent Beatles documentary Get Back, defending Olivia Rodrigo and more.

Advertisement

Costello and the band recently announced that they’ll be heading out on a UK tour in support of the new album.

‘The Boy Named If’ tour kicks off at the Brighton Dome on June 5, 2022 before wrapping up at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on June 23. Charlie Sexton will also join Costello and co. on the 13-date tour.

You can see those dates here:

JUNE

Sunday 05 – Brighton Dome

Tuesday 07 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Wednesday 08 – Newcastle O2 City Hall

Friday 10 – Liverpool Philharmonic

Saturday 11 – Manchester Opera House

Monday 13 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tuesday 14 – Leicester De Montfort Hall

Thursday 16 – Oxford New Theatre

Friday 17 – Bath The Forum

Sunday 19 – Portsmouth Guildhall

Monday 20 – Swansea Arena

Wednesday 22 – Ipswich Regent Theatre

Thursday 23 – London Eventim Apollo