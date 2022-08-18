Elvis Costello unveils details of huge 10-night residency in New York

Elvis Costello has unveiled details of a huge 10-night residency in New York next year.

Costello revealed the plans for the residency while on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and said the gigs would feature a changing setlist.

“I’m gonna play a 10-night stand in New York City next February,” Costello explained on the show.

“But here’s the thing – I’m going to print a list of 10 songs a night that’s gonna give you a clue to what the night’s gonna be like. And the other 10 songs that I might play are a secret.”

He went on to say that fans will “never hear the same song twice” and that the setlists would add up to “200 songs [played] over 10 nights.”

He also revealed that for fans wanting to go to all 10 nights of the residency, a “special price” would be set.

The residency will take place at Gramercy Theatre in February 2023. Further dates and details are expected to be announced soon.

Elsewhere on the show, Costello reunited with his old teenage band, Rusty. “We played for about a year together,” Costello said of the outfit he formed as a teen with Allan Mayes. “We’ve been going our different ways since,” he added.

He continued: “Allan rang me up and said, ‘It’s been about 50 years since we started our partnership.’ We would play everywhere in Liverpool where they would let us and a few places where they wouldn’t let us.”

The pair worked together most recently on album ‘Rusty, The Resurrection of Rust’ and on the show performed a cover of Nick Lowe’s ‘Surrender To The Rhythm’, which you can watch above.

Earlier this year, Costello shared a special cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Here, There And Everywhere’ to mark Paul McCartney’s 80th birthday.

Macca turned 80 on June 18, and stars from across the music world and beyond paid tribute to “the best songwriter ever” with tributes, covers and more. Costello covered the ‘Revolver’ classic, which was also covered by John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s son Sean Ono Lennon to mark the occasion.