Elvis Presley live film ‘That’s The Way It Is’ set for re-release

The Elvis Presley live film That’s The Way It Is is set to be re-released in April to mark its 50th anniversary.

Originally released in November 1970, the Denis Sanders-directed documentary was filmed during a series of shows Elvis played in Las Vegas in 1970.

A synopsis for the film promises that it “crosses the footlights” to “reveal the legendary singer as a man preparing for an emotional career comeback, the fans who travelled from all over the world for this history-making event…

“And the electrifying live performance of the man who gave us rock ‘n’ roll.”

That’s The Way It Is has now been remastered and will be re-released in April to celebrate 50 years since its original release.

The documentary will be screened in cinemas in the UK, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Australia and New Zealand.

The film will be re-released for one night only in select cinemas in the aforementioned countries on April 22.

Trafalgar Releasing’s CEO Marc Allenby said of the re-release: “It’s been 50 years since this career changing documentary about The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll was released, yet the lasting legacy of Elvis Presley and his music can be seen more clearly than ever in film, music and culture.”

Tickets for these special screenings of That’s The Way It Is go on sale on February 26 — you can find out more information about the film here.

A Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic on the life and career of Elvis Presley is currently in the works, with Tom Hanks set to play the late singer’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.