Embrace announce new album ‘How To Be A Person Like Other People’ and UK tour

Embrace have announced details of their new album ‘How To Be A Person Like Other People’ and an accompanying UK tour.

The forthcoming record, Embrace’s eighth studio album, will be the follow-up to the band’s 2018 LP ‘Love Is A Basic Need’.

Produced by the band’s Richard McNamara, ‘How To Be A Person Like Other People’ is set to be released on August 26 via Embrace’s own Mo’betta label through Townsend Music. Pre-order is available now from here.

Advertisement

Speaking about the record, McNamara said: “Whenever we put out a new album it’s always a really big deal to us, we put everything we have into it. We know that there’s something about what we do that people love, that they just don’t get from others bands. It’s like a pact, they want us to be intimate and personal and autobiographical, but they also want us to be confident and rousing and anthemic.

“It sounds like a contradiction, but I think when we’re at our best we somehow pull it off. I think in that sense this album is the most Embrace album we’ve ever made.”

Speaking about the album title, singer Danny McNamara added: “I met my wife nearly 10 years ago now: we have an incredible daughter and another on the way, but the most loving thing she’s done for me over the years is to try to show me how to love, how to feel, how to be a person like other people.

“This album is about that journey, that story, and it’s the most joyous, most uplifting, most upbeat, most soulful thing we’ve ever done. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Advertisement

Embrace have also announced details of a UK tour, which will kick off in Aberdeen in late August and include their biggest London headline show in over 17 years.

Tickets for the gigs go on general sale on Friday (April 22) at 9am from here.

August

31 – Music Hall, Aberdeen

September

1 – O2 Academy, Edinburgh

2 – Northumbria University, Newcastle

3 – Rock City, Nottingham

4 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

6 – Tramshed, Cardiff

8 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

9 – O2 Brixton Academy, London

10 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

11 – University of East Anglia, Norwich