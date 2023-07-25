Embrace announce ‘The Good Will Out’ 25th anniversary UK tour

Embrace have announced a UK headline tour to mark the 25th anniversary of their debut album, ‘The Good Will Out’.

Released back in 1998, the West Yorkshire band’s first full-length effort peaked at Number One in the UK singles chart, and Number Two in the Scottish albums chart. It features the singles ‘All You Good Good People’ and ‘My Weakness Is None of Your Business’.

Later this year, Embrace will hit the road for a string of special shows, where they’ll play ‘The Good Will Out’ in its entirety plus all their biggest hits. The group are also set to be joined by special guest opener Tom Speight.

Advertisement

The tour is due to kick off on November 2 in Sheffield, with further gigs scheduled for Southampton (November 3), Cardiff (4), Brighton (6), Leeds (9), Northampton (10), Bristol (11), Oxford (12), Glasgow (14), Newcastle (15), Birmingham (16), London (17) and Manchester (18).

We’ll be joined on all dates by the fantastic @TomSpeightMusic . If you know someone who’s a fan of the band let them know. Tickets go on general sale THIS FRIDAY 28th JULY at 9am https://t.co/w36dpVHYdw Embrace x#embraceband #embracebanduk — Embrace (@embrace) July 24, 2023

In a statement, frontman Danny McNamara said: “I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since we released our debut album, but what’s even more amazing is that it still resonates with so many people after all this time.

“The Piece Hall show [in Halifax on July 1] was one of the best gigs we’ve ever played, and one of the best nights of my life. It’s going to be amazing to take this show out on the road for the first time, we can’t wait.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am BST this Friday (July 28) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

Embrace released their eighth and most recent studio album, ‘How To Be A Person Like Other People’, last summer. The band toured in support of that record in August and September.