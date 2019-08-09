Emergency accommodation planned for stranded Boardmasters festivalgoers

A Facebook group has been set up to find spare rooms in and around Newquay

A group has been set up to help festivalgoers stranded after the cancellation of Boardmasters this weekend to find emergency accommodation.

The festival was cancelled by organisers on Tuesday (August 6) after warnings of “severe weather conditions”.

The news left thousands without accommodation, as the festival’s campsite remains closed, with many alraedy down in Cornwall, where the festival was set to be held.

A Facebook group called Boardmasters Emergency Accommodation has now been set up, aiming to help stranded festivalgoers find last minute accommodation in and around the nearby town of Newquay.

The admins of the page say: “Firstly contact the ‘Visit Newquay’ office for all availability: Visit Newquay Tourist Information Centre, Marcus Hill TR7 1BD Newquay, Cornwall,” who can also be reached by phone on 01637 838516 or online here.

“If you are looking for emergency accommodation due the unfortunate cancellation of this year’s Boardmasters then feel free to use this group to coordinate finding a place.

“People with places for people to stay, feel free to post you details. Let’s keep this sensible though, it’s quite an important issue.”

Boardmasters also revealed that ticket holders would receive a full refund for their festival ticket.

Wu-Tang Clan, Florence and the Machine and Foals were due to headline the festival on Saturday and Sunday night respectively.