EMI launches new label, EMI North, in Leeds

EMI Records has launched a new label in the north of England called EMI North.

The label will be running from Leeds and marks the first major British label operating a physical space outside of London.

The new label will operate from Duke Studios, a creative hub in Leeds city centre, and will be run by Clive Cawley.

Advertisement

Cawley, who is from Yorkshire originally, will move over from his current role of MD, EMI, to President of EMI North. Over his 20 year career, he has worked with a range of artists including Paul McCartney, Elton John, Beck, The Stone Roses, Taylor Swift and more.

We’re so excited about the launch of EMI North based in Leeds! The label will be dedicated to supporting the very best local talent in the North of the UK, and providing young people with opportunities to work in the music industry. pic.twitter.com/IW6J7E9WE0 — EMI (@emirecords) January 27, 2023

We’ve already partnered with @cluerecords and @cpwmco and are raring to go. — EMI (@emirecords) January 27, 2023

Cawley said of his new role: “I’m delighted to finally open the doors to EMI North with a very simple goal: to support and invest in local talent, helping them to find new audiences and build their businesses.

“We have been overwhelmed by the reaction from the creative community in Leeds and beyond and are raring to go.”

Universal says the new label will be dedicated to working “with the very best musical talent in the North of England”.

Advertisement

Jo Charrington and Rebecca Allen, Co-Presidents, EMI, said: “Discovering and nurturing new talent from right across the UK is the lifeblood of what we do and there’s nobody better than Clive to be at the helm of this exciting new chapter for our historic label” (via Music Business Worldwide).

The label has already formed partnerships with two companies based in Leeds, Clue Records and Come Play With Me, a non-profit music development organisation.

The move also coincides with Leeds being City of Culture 2023.