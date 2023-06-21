NewsMusic News

Emily Eavis confident Arctic Monkeys will play Glastonbury but they “have a couple of back-up plans”

"We've always got back-up plans for everything" 

By Anagricel Duran
The Arctic Monkeys performing live on the Pyramid Stage at day 2 of the 2013 Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 28, 2013. Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty
Emily Eavis has said she’s confident the Arctic Monkeys will play Glastonbury, but that they “have a couple of back-up plans” just in case.

The band cancelled their Dublin show slated for June 20 due to frontman Alex Turner dealing with an acute case of laryngitis. The announcement came just days ahead of their scheduled headline performance at this year’s Glastonbury on Friday (June 23).

Eavis, the festival’s co-organiser alongside her father, told reporters at the gates of the festival’s opening day (June 21) that she believes the band will still headline on Friday despite Turner’s illness.

Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys performs live on the Pyramid Stage at day 2 of the 2013 Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 28, 2013. Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty
“I think we are going to be all right. They’ve cancelled that, he’s recovering. I’m sure we’re going to be all right,” Eavis said (via The Times).

She added: “We’ve got a couple of back-up plans if not. We’ve always got back-up plans for everything.”

This year’s set would mark the third time Arctic Monkeys have headlined Glastonbury, with their first time being in 2007 and their second in 2013.

When asked about the speculated appearance of the Foo Fighters, and if they could take the headline slot if Arctic Monkeys cancelled, Eavis said: “I wouldn’t like to give anything away. You’ve got to allow the surprise to happen. It’s all about the surprise.”

This year’s edition features headline performances from Guns N’ Roses and Elton John, alongside the likes of Lizzo, Lana Del ReyMåneskinFred Again.., Cat Stevens, Manic Street PreachersWizkidLil Nas XChvrches and The War On Drugs.

