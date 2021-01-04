Emily Eavis has confirmed that current Glastonbury ticketholders will be able to roll their bookings over to 2022 should the festival not proceed this year.

The festival’s organiser replied to a question on Twitter today (January 4), assuring ticketholders that 2021 passes will remain valid.

Glastonbury was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus crisis; it’s not known at this stage whether the 2021 edition, which has not been cancelled, can safely go ahead.

“Please carry tickets over to 2022 if you do have to sadly cancel”, the person wrote on Twitter, to which Eavis replied: “Of course”.

Ticketholders for the cancelled 2020 event have already had their passes moved to 2021.

Eavis was forced to deny claims made by Mel B earlier today that this year’s event has been pulled. The Worthy Farm festival is hoping to hold its latest event from June 23-27.

The festival’s organiser stressed last month that Glastonbury 2021 has “not [been] cancelled yet”, but the prospect of the festival being axed for the second consecutive year briefly returned this afternoon after Spice Girls singer Mel B claimed on BBC Radio 5 Live that she had been told Glastonbury 2021 has been cancelled.

“I know that Glastonbury’s been cancelled so a lot of, like, big stage performances are kind of on hold again this year, which is sad but we’ve got to get this virus under control, I guess,” Mel said, before later adding that “they did [cancel the festival] today, unfortunately” when asked where she’d heard that Glastonbury 2021 had been pulled.

Responding to Mel B’s claims, Eavis wrote in reply to one Twitter user: “Nope, no news this end [re: Glastonbury 2021]. Will let you know right here as soon as there is news.”