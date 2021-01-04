Emily Eavis denies Mel B’s claims that Glastonbury 2021 has been cancelled

Emily Eavis has denied claims made by Mel B this afternoon (January 4) that Glastonbury 2021 has been cancelled.

The Worthy Farm festival is hoping to hold its latest event from June 23-27, although it is still uncertain whether the 2021 festival will go ahead due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – which forced the cancellation of its 2020 edition back in March.

Eavis stressed last month that Glastonbury 2021 has “not [been] cancelled yet”, but the prospect of the festival being axed for the second consecutive year briefly returned this afternoon after Spice Girls singer Mel B claimed on BBC Radio 5 Live that she had been told Glastonbury 2021 has been cancelled.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Must Watch podcast, Mel B spoke about her hopes for another Spice Girls tour if the coronavirus crisis eases in order to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

“I know that Glastonbury’s been cancelled so a lot of, like, big stage performances are kind of on hold again this year, which is sad but we’ve got to get this virus under control, I guess,” she said, before later adding that “they did [cancel the festival] today, unfortunately” when asked where she’d heard that Glastonbury 2021 had been cancelled.

Here’s what Mel B just told us on the latest Must Watch podcast: pic.twitter.com/xAkOCTuDxl — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 4, 2021

Responding to Mel B’s claims, Eavis wrote in reply to one Twitter user: “Nope, no news this end [re: Glastonbury 2021]. Will let you know right here as soon as there is news.”

Nope, no news this end. Will let you know right here as soon as there is news — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) January 4, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Eavis added: “Happy new year to you all! There’s no news this end yet, we haven’t cancelled. Will let you know right here as soon as we have an update.”

There’s no news this end yet, we haven't cancelled. Will let you know right here as soon as we have an update.. — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) January 4, 2021

Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis said over the weekend that he hopes that Glastonbury Festival will be able to return this summer providing that the “majority” of the UK’s population is vaccinated against coronavirus by June.