Emily Eavis on Glastonbury 2022: “It surely was the best one yet!”

Emily Eavis has reflected on this year’s Glastonbury Festival, describing it in glowing terms as “surely the best one yet”.

The festival’s organiser shared a short statement on Instagram yesterday (June 27) following the conclusion of this year’s Worthy Farm event on Sunday (June 26), which was the first to be held since 2019 after Glastonbury’s 2020 and 2021 editions were both cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her post, which featured images of Sunday performers Kendrick Lamar, Diana Ross and Pet Shop Boys, Eavis wrote: “Sunday rounding off an incredible weekend… thank you to everyone who came here and made it so special. It surely was the best one yet!

“A remarkable feat by all artists and crew, thank you to everybody who played a part and everyone who came and created such an amazing atmosphere of joy and love. Safe travels home. See you next year!”

Eavis previously shared her joy and relief last Wednesday (June 22) when the festival gates finally opened.

“We’ve never had a build-up as long as this, obviously,” she told BBC Radio 6 Music’s Lauren Laverne. “We’ve never all collectively been through such an extreme time together.

“So to actually be able to see people there, welcome them in and just watch them streaming in and just running to pitch their tents up and fill the fields, its just an amazing feeling.”

You can revisit all of NME‘s Glastonbury 2022 coverage, including live reviews, video interviews and photos, by heading here.