Emily Eavis praises “absolutely incredible” Glastonbury festivalgoers as 99% of tents are taken home

"Love the Farm, Leave no Trace" was a big slogan at this year's festival

Emily Eavis has praised Glastonbury festivalgoers as she reported that 99.3% of the tents that were brought to this year’s festival site were taken home yesterday (July 1).

Organisers at Worthy Farm were keen to emphasise their “Love the Farm, Leave no Trace” slogan across the 2019 event, urging ticketholders to respect the land and clean up as much as possible at the end of the festival to aid the site’s recovery from hosting this year’s Glastonbury.

With the majority of festivalgoers having left the site en masse yesterday, Eavis has now taken to social media to report that 99.3% of tents were taken away from the festival by punters. “That is absolutely incredible,” Eavis wrote. “HUGE thanks to the record numbers who loved the farm and left no trace!”

The above helicopter-shot image shared by Eavis shows a huge patch of camping land on the Glastonbury site with just one tent structure having been left behind.

Images of the ongoing clean-up on the festival site have been coming in over the past day, with volunteers seen helping pick up litter.

“This is the year: climate is top of the agenda, and it needs to be the top of the agenda if we’re going to make some serious fundamental changes,” Eavis told NME about one of Glastonbury’s key policies ahead of this year’s festival.

In other Glastonbury news, it’s emerged that, during The Streets’ headline slot on The John Peel Stage on Sunday (June 30), Mike Skinner specifically crowdsurfed at one point to deliver a beer to a doctor who recently treated him.