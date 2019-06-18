Emily Eavis puts Glastonbury sister festival Variety Bazaar on hold

"That is very much on the back burner for now"

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has revealed that their hotly-anticipated sister festival Variety Bazaar has been put on hold.

Originally set to launch in 2021 but held at a different site to Worthy Farm, the spin-off event was intended to be “smaller” than Glastonbury and more based around “music, ideas, music and installation”.

“The idea is to give some of the fringe areas of the festival more space,” said Emily Eavis when it was first announced. “We could do more with Shangri-La, Arcadia, The Common, Block9 etc.”

Now, Emily Eavis has said that the event won’t be happening in 2021 as originally planned.

“That is very much on the back burner for now,” she told Music Week. “We have another run of five years here at Worthy Farm, taking us to 2023, and we are just focusing all our efforts on that for now, but I’m always open to new projects. I just don’t quite think anything could replace Glastonbury!”

Speaking back in 2017, Michael Eavis described Variety Bazaar as “the last big gamble of my life“.

Taking place June 26 – 30 at Worthy Farm at Pilton in Somerset, Glastonbury will see Stormzy, The Cure and The Killers head up a huge lineup that also includes the likes of Liam Gallagher, Janet Jackson, George Ezra, Miley Cyrus and Tame Impala, to name but a few.

