Emily Eavis has reflected on the day that would have seen Glastonbury opening its gates to music-lovers in 2021.

Today (June 23) would have been the day when festivalgoers descended on Worthy Farm for this year’s festival. However, coronavirus concerns forced Glastonbury’s cancellation for the second year in a row.

Posting on Instagram, Eavis shared a photo of a stunning sunset from 2019 – the last Glastonbury to take place before the pandemic took hold in March 2020.

“Gates would be opening right about now.. here’s a flashback from Wednesday eve 2019, on the Park Hill,” said Eavis.

While 2021 marks the festival’s second enforced fallow year, last month saw Glastonbury debut their ‘Live From Worthy Farm’ livestream event which saw the likes of Wolf Alice, Coldplay and IDLES all perform intimate sets from the Worthy Farm festival site. Radiohead side-project The Smile also made their debut live performance during the livestream.

Highlights of the livestream will soon be shown during the BBC’s Glastonbury Experience, which returns for the second year running this weekend.

Glastonbury fans still have the chance to head to Worthy Farm this summer. A campsite will operate on the festival site, with families invited to attend for a minimum of three nights.

Glastonbury has also been granted a licence to host a live music event on their festival site with an audience this year, paving the way for a potential limited concert in September.

Having exclusively revealed to NME that the event would be called ‘Equinox’, Glastonbury’s hopes of hosting a concert in September are now one step closer to reality.

NME understands that the event will be just one day long and there is still much planning and approval required in the months ahead, depending on the COVID situation.