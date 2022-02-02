Emily Eavis reveals when the Glastonbury 2022 line-up will be announced

Emily Eavis has said that the full line-up for Glastonbury 2022 will be announced next month.

This year’s Worthy Farm event will take place from June 22-26, and will be the first Glastonbury to be staged since 2019 after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of both the 2020 and 2021 festivals.

READ MORE: 20 festivals to look forward to in 2022

In terms of its line-up for 2022, Glastonbury has so far confirmed that Billie Eilish will headline the Pyramid Stage on June 24 while Diana Ross will play the ‘Legends’ slot on the Sunday (June 26).

Advertisement

Eavis has now confirmed on Twitter that the full line-up for Glastonbury 2022, as well as its accompanying poster, will be announced in March, and that the festival “will give you some news” regarding the line-up “by the end of the month”.

Full line up will be March — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) February 2, 2022

First poster will be March.. — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) February 2, 2022

Yes absolutely! — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) February 2, 2022

Eavis was interacting with her followers this afternoon (February 2) after announcing that she will be guesting on Clara Amfo’s BBC Radio 1 show this evening to discuss the return of Glastonbury’s Emerging Talent Competition.

“It’s a great opportunity to get to play at this year’s festival, and, more often than not, all the finalists get gigs here,” Eavis said about the annual contest.

Advertisement

While Eilish and Ross are the only names to have been officially confirmed by Glastonbury so far, Crowded House said last year that they are set to be part of the line-up for 2022.

Aerosmith similarly confirmed themselves for Glastonbury back in 2019, though the band’s rescheduled 2022 UK and European tour was cancelled this week.

The likes of Queens of the Stone Age and Elton John have also been the subject of recent fan speculation regarding their possible appearances at Glastonbury 2022.

Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney were previously announced as the headliners of the cancelled 2020 edition of Glastonbury. Eilish’s top slot booking for 2022 has, however, ruled out the possibility that that trio of acts will top the bill this year.