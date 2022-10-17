Emily Eavis speaks out on Glastonbury 2023 ticket price increase

Emily Eavis has spoken out about today’s (October 17) Glastonbury ticket price increase in a new post on social media.

Earlier today, it was revealed that tickets for next year’s event will cost £335 plus a £5 booking fee – an increase of £55. In 2022, the tickets cost £280 plus a £5 booking fee. When the tickets originally went on sale in 2020 they were priced at £265, but the cancellation of the festival plus inflation led to an increase.

Now, in a statement, Eavis addressed the rise, writing: “I wanted to post about the 2023 Glastonbury ticket price which was announced today. We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket but we’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, while still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of COVID.”

Eavis continued: “The £50 deposit on ticket sales day in November will be the same as ever, the balance not due until April. And, as always, there will be opportunities for many thousands of people to come as volunteers or as part of the crew.

“In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever. We are, as always, hugely appreciative of your ongoing support.”

Glastonbury will return in 2023 between June 21 and June 25. It was previously announced in September that tickets will go on sale in early November, a month later than usual.

Ticket and coach packages will be available at 6pm BST on Thursday, November 3, with general sale tickets available on Sunday, November 6 from 9am GMT.

eFestivals‘ line-up page currently lists Arctic Monkeys, Elton John and Harry Styles as rumoured headliners for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Glastonbury 2023 respectively, while Roxy Music are rumoured for the Legends’ Slot. No acts have been confirmed as of yet.

Reviewing Glastonbury 2022, NME wrote: “This year’s Glastonbury Festival represents a significant milestone in getting back to where we once belonged. And festival bosses Michael and Emily Eavis certainly rise to the occasion, laying on the youngest-ever headliner in Gen-Z icon Billie Eilish and the oldest-ever headline in Sir Paul McCartney; a pandemic-delayed 50th birthday bash for the greatest music festival in the world.

“Closing Friday and Saturday respectively, Billie and Macca are two sides of the same coin, both screening childhood photos of themselves to underline inspiring rises to the top.”

Catch up on all of NME‘s coverage from Glastonbury 2022 here.