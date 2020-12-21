Emily Eavis stresses that Glastonbury 2021 is “not cancelled yet”

Emily Eavis has reassured fans that Glastonbury 2021 is “not cancelled yet” amid concerns that the festival won’t take place due to coronavirus concerns.

Last week, Eavis said the festival was “a long way” away from being able to confirm next year’s event.

Glastonbury 2020 was cancelled back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the event’s lawyer Ben Challis said recently that plans are moving ahead for the festival’s 50th anniversary event to be staged in June 2021.

Today (December 21), a fan tweeted: “I will only believe that Glastonbury is cancelled next year if Emily Eavis rings me personally to tell me,” to which Eavis simply replied: “Not cancelled yet!”

Not cancelled yet! — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) December 21, 2020

In a recent interview with the BBC, Eavis said the team behind the festival are considering their options on how to ensure that next year’s festival, the delayed 50th anniversary of the legendary Worthy Farm weekender, can go ahead.

“I can’t tell you how much we’d love to welcome everyone back to the farm,” Eavis said. “It’s been way too quiet here this year and we want to get people back here as soon as we possibly can.

“Obviously the vaccine news in recent weeks has increased our chances, but I think we’re still quite a long way from being able to say we’re confident 2021 will go ahead.”

Michael Eavis spoke recently about the possibility that “massive testing arrangements” could be put in place at next year’s event. “The testing is going so well now, there could be massive testing arrangements,” he said.

Earlier this month, Emily also appealed to the government to provide “direct financial support” for the planned 2021 Glastonbury due to the continued uncertainty surrounding live events in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.