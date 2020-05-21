Emily Eavis has said that she will be announcing broadcast plans next week for what would have been Glastonbury 2020 weekend.

The festival, which would have been celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, was cancelled in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the festival said cancelling was the only “viable option”, but confirmed that ticket-holders will have the chance to guarantee their place for next year’s event.

“Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event, but following the new government measures announced this week – and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty – this is now our only viable option,” the statement read.

Michael and Emily Eavis said in the statement: “We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year.”

Today (May 21), Emily took to Instagram to announce that she will be sharing broadcast plans next week for the weekend Glastonbury 2020 would have taken place on (June 24-28), saying that there will be some unearthed gems from the festival’s vault.”

“For everyone asking about our broadcast plans for what would have been the festival weekend, an announcement is coming next week with all the details,” she said. “And there’s going to be a lot of gems unearthed from the Glastonbury vault!”

Earlier this week, Glastonbury organisers urged the public to stay away from the festival site, having been made aware of an “increasing numbers of visitors” travelling to Worthy Farm.

A statement was shared on the official Glastonbury website titled ‘Please Do Not Visit Worthy Farm’.

“Worthy Farm and its surrounding farms are private property and, given the current circumstances, the land used by Glastonbury Festival is closed to the public,” the message begins.

“Despite this, we have seen increasing numbers of visitors attempting to access the site used by the Festival.

“For the sake of those who continue to work and live on the site, we would ask that you please do not consider visiting. Those who do attempt to access the site will be asked to leave.”