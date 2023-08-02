Emily Ratajkowski calls herself a “misogynist” because she “didn’t fuck with Taylor Swift”

Emily Ratajkowski has admitted that she never used to like Taylor Swift‘s music.

Speaking on her podcast High Low With EmRata with Troye Sivan, the model and author said she now regrets it after recently seeing Swift in concert.

“I was not a Swiftie and now I’m like, ‘You know what that means? That means I was a misogynist that I didn’t fuck with Taylor Swift,” she said.

Advertisement

“I went to her concert and I was like, ‘This person is an incredible songwriter, an incredible performer, and anybody who says anything else, like, they have issues. And actually maybe not a very sophisticated palette.’ … If you don’t like Taylor Swift, then, like, you don’t understand things.”

It comes after Ratajkowski recently criticised Ellen DeGeneres for a “fucked up” interview with Swift in 2012.

She took to social media earlier this year to comment on a resurfaced clip which saw DeGeneres question Swift about her dating life. In the clip, the talk show host showed the singer-songwriter photos of men she had reportedly dated and asked her to ring a bell to confirm whether they had officially been involved.

Ratajkowski was among many to criticise the interview as she wrote: “This is so fucked up. She’s [Swift] literally begging her to stop.”

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Swift gave the truck drivers working on her ‘Eras’ tour bonuses of $100,000 (£77,000) each.

Advertisement

At the weekend it was also announced that the crowd at her Seattle shows last month caused activity similar to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, while Haim also appeared on stage as special guests — dressed up as the step-sisters from ‘Bejeweled’ and performed ‘No Body, No Crime’ with her at at her recent shows in Santa Clara.

The North American leg of the tour is set to finish up with a six-night run at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium later this year.

The UK and European leg of the tour will kick off in Paris on May 9 next year, and wrap up on August 17, 2024 in London.