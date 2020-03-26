Eminem and Jessie Reyez team up once more on new song ‘Coffin’

Eminem and Jessie Reyez have teamed up once again on a new song called ‘Coffin’ – listen to it below.

Set to feature on Reyez’s much anticipated debut album ‘Before Love Came To Kill Us’, which arrives at midnight tonight (March 27), her latest single follows the previously released ‘Imported’ with 6LACK and ‘Love in The Dark’.

It is the second time the singer-songwriter has teamed up with the Eminem after she appeared on his 2018 album ‘Kamikaze’ on the tracks ‘Good Guy’ and ‘Nice Guy’.

Currently an Apple Music exclusive, you can preview/listen to ‘Coffin’ below:

Speaking on her debut album in a post on Instagram, Reyez said: “The whole premise of building this album was to make something that made people think about their mortality. Now it seems like a theme song to what’s happening irl.

“I’ve reached out for advice; the general consensus is ‘drop it’. I put everything into this, I even pulled it down from the pre order (Ps You gotta pre order again) to make changes because I needed to make sure I was passionate and proud of it – not the label, not my managers – me. So I did. If we drop now and the world ends tomorrow, at least my art was authentic.”

‘Before Love Came to Kill Us’ arrives tonight as can be pre-ordered here.

Meanwhile, Reyez was due to provide support for Billie Eilish‘s ‘Where Do We Go?’ tour before dates were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

