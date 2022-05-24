Eminem announces expanded edition of ‘The Eminem Show’

Eminem has announced that he’s releasing an expanded edition of his 2002 album ‘The Eminem Show’ this week.

The Detroit rapper took to social media today (May 24) to announce that he’ll drop a new updated version of his fourth album on Thursday (May 26), which will mark the album’s 20th anniversary.

“‘Well, if you want Shady, this is what I’ll give ya,'” Em wrote, referencing lyrics from the album’s lead single, ‘Without Me’. “#TheEminemShow 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition drops Thursday 5/26.”

The announcement came alongside a video that sees an animated Eminem sitting in front of multiple screens playing the videos for the album’s key singles: ‘Without Me’, ‘Superman’, ‘Cleanin’ Out My Closet’, ‘White America’ and ‘Sing For The Moment’.

It’s not known what the expanded edition of the rapper’s fourth album will consist of but it’s likely to include some demo versions, instrumentals, and possibly some new music or never-before-heard songs.

Check out Eminem’s announcement below:

Originally due to be released on June 4, 2002, the original version of ‘The Eminem Show’ was released nine days early after pirated and bootlegged copies appeared online via peer-to-peer networks and began appearing on the streets.

The album sold over 1.3million copies in its second week in the US, where it registered a full week of sales. It features guest appearances from Dr. Dre, Obie Trice, D12, Nate Dogg and Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott-Mathers.

Meanwhile, Eminem is among the artists who will feature on the soundtrack for Elvis, the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann which is set to arrive in cinemas next month.

Cee Lo Green will join Eminem on a song, while Swae Lee and Diplo will also unite. Elsewhere on the compilation will be songs from Tame Impala, Stevie Nicks, Jack White, Chris Isaak, Denzel Curry, Jazmine Sullivan, Måneskin, Pnau and more.

Also among the names is Kacey Musgraves, who recently revealed she recorded a rendition of Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ for the soundtrack. One song has already been released from the film’s soundtrack thus far – Doja Cat‘s ‘Vegas’ arrived earlier this month.

The soundtrack will also include “original songs and recordings” by Presley himself along with the film’s star, Austin Butler.