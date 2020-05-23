Eminem announces online listening party for ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’

Eminem has announced that he will be hosting an online listening party for his third studio album, ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ next week.

The album, which features the singles ‘The Real Slim Shady’, ‘Stan’, ‘The Way I Am’, and ‘Bitch Please II’, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Sharing the news on social media, the rapper’s listening party will take place on Wednesday (May 17) live on Spotify. The time is still to be determined.

#MMLP20 "I used to give a fuck / now I could give a fuck less" Stan drop, Listening Party and I got a new number ☎️ – hit the site for more info on the 20th Anniversary of The Marshall Mathers LP – https://t.co/7gCFWIUuDn pic.twitter.com/jPBFP2WacE — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 23, 2020

According to Eminem’s official website, fans can join a live chat and listen to the album while the Detroit rapper answers questions from those online.

Released on May 23, 2000 via Aftermath and Interscope Records, ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ was produced by Dr. Dre, F.B.T., Mel-Man, The 45 King, and Eminem himself.

It sold 1.78 million copies in its first week in the US, making it the fastest-selling album of all-time in the US before it was dethroned in 2015 by Adele’s ’25’. Landing at Number One on Billboard and stying there for eight weeks, it has since sold over 35 million copies worldwide.

Earlier this week, Fat Joe revealed that Eminem sent him around 30 variations of his verse for the remix of Terror Squad’s ‘Lean Back’.

Released in 2005, the song saw Fat Joe – real name Joseph Cartagena – enlist the help of Eminem, Lil Jon and Ma$e for the remix of the widely popular track.

Meanwhile, Eminem has hailed 2Pac as the “greatest songwriter” of all-time in a new interview.

Speaking during his recent three-hour Shade45 radio show special, titled Music To Be Quarantined By, the rapper explained his love of the late rapper as he prepared to play ‘If I Die Tonight’ from 2Pac’s 1995 album ‘Me Against The World.’

He said: “OK, this next song is from an artist who I feel like might be the greatest songwriter of all-time.