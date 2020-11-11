Eminem has shared a new high-definition version of his video for ‘Without Me’ after the clip passed the one billion views mark on YouTube.

The 2002 hit, taken from the rapper’s fourth album ‘The Eminem Show’, reached the milestone on Tuesday (November 11), with the moment celebrated in a post via the Shady Records Twitter account announcing the HD release.

As well as being the best-selling album that year, ‘The Eminem Show’ was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), while its worldwide sales of 27 million copies make it one of the best-selling albums of all time and the second best-selling album of the century.

See the full tweet and watch the remastered version of ‘Without Me’ below.

The news marks the latest high watermark for Eminem, after the 8 Mile hit ‘Lose Yourself’ surpassed one billion streams on Spotify last month, while ‘Curtain Call: The Hits’ also continued its almost decade-long run on the Billboard 200 when it re-entered the chart at 59.

Meanwhile, Busta Rhymes has suggested that the Detroit rapper could be a potential future guest on a Verzuz battle.

“I don’t wanna do no Verzuz with anybody whose catalogue isn’t crazy,” Busta said during a new interview with Complex. “And I would love to do a Verzuz with somebody that I’m a fan of because I’m only trying to compete with somebody that brings the best out of me.

“I would love to do a Verzuz with Eminem, I would love to do a Verzuz with Lil Wayne. I would love to do a Verzuz with Hov.”