Eminem involved in row with rapper Lord Jamar over “blackface mask”

The claims date back to 2000

Eminem has come under fire after being accused of wearing a “blackface mask” by rapper Lord Jamar.

Rapper Lord Jamar posed several old photographs of Eminem wearing the mask at the MTV 2000 Europe Music Awards.

He tweeted: “Hey @eminem please put this in context for me…I’m trying to understand why you’d be clowning in a BLACKFACE MASK backstage at the MTV AWARDS?

“You should come on the YANADAMEEN GODCAST so we can discuss this among other things. #weneedanswers,” the wrapper wrote in his caption.

At the time of the photo, Eminem was on tour in America and couldn’t accept the award in person. Sending a pre-recorded acceptance speech, Eminem also appeared in a second video at the time wearing what appeared to be a Will Smith mask in which he apologised to fans for missing out on the show.

Lord Jamar said he still didn’t think it was appropriate for Eminem to be wearing the mask.

He went on: “If it is a WILL SMITH MASK, what gives this WHITEBOY the right to wear it? Especially in EUROPE where he knew he could get away with it, also if it’s NO PROBLEM then why have these pics been hidden up until now?” the rapper wrote in the comments section of his Instagram.

The two rappers have been involved in a beef for some years ever since Eminem called the rapper on ‘Fall’ from his surprise album, ‘Kamikaze’ last year. Eminem has yet to comment on Lord Jamar’s post.

Earlier this week, Eminem was embroiled in a further controversy when he appears to “side with Chris Brown” over assaulting Rihanna in what is thought to be a leaked track snippet.

A Reddit user uploaded a seven-second clip titled ‘(SNIPPET) Eminem – Things Get Worse (Rihanna Diss)’ earlier this week, which is said to have been recorded during sessions for Marshall Mathers’ 2009 album, ‘Relapse’.

“Of course I side with Chris Brown, I’d beat a bitch down too,” spits Eminem in the track which went on to become B.o.B’s ‘Things Get Worse’ in 2011.

Despite the line being removed for the final version, the rapper does say he “murdered” Dakota Fanning – who was then 16 years old – and “put Natasha Bedingfield in a washer” in the release.

NME has contacted representatives of Eminem for comment.