Eminem confronts home intruder who evaded his security team

Eminem has reportedly confronted an intruder in his house after the man managed to sneak past his security team.

The incident happened earlier this month when 26-year-old Matthew David Hughes broke into the rapper’s Detroit home.

According to TMZ, Eminem’s security guards were protecting the front of the property when Hughes entered the house through the back around 4am. The intruder is said to have used a paving stone to smash the kitchen window and climb inside the house.

His entrance set off an alarm that woke up the star, who then found Hughes in his living room. His security team then detained the man and the police charged Hughes with first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building.

Hughes reportedly didn’t try to steal anything from Eminem’s property, but broke in just to see the rapper in the flesh. He is currently being held on a $50,000 (£40k) bond at Macomb County jail in Michigan.

Meanwhile, Eminem announced yesterday (April 29) that he has donated a rare pair of Air Jordan sneakers toward COVID-19 relief funds. “Cleanin’ out my closet… donating extra pair of my @jumpman23 @carhartt 4’s along with a vintage T to @stockx,” he wrote on Instagram. “Proceeds go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.”

The shoes are one of only 10 pairs, created in collaboration with basketball star Michael Jordan in 2015. When other pairs have previously gone under the hammer, they have fetched between $20,000 (£16k) and $30,000 (£24k).

It follows the rapper donating 400 servings of “mom’s spaghetti” to hospital workers at the Henry Ford Hospital and Detroit Receiving Hospital through his Marshall Mathers Foundation.