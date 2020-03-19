Eminem crowns the winner of the #GodzillaChallenge

Eminem has crowned the winner of his #GodzillaChallenge, after he called on social media followers to take part in the #GodzillaChallenge.

On ‘Godzilla’, taken from latest album ‘Music To Be Murdered By‘, Eminem raps a staggering 224 words in just 31 seconds of the final verse, as Genius reports.

Lat month, Em’s fans were subsequently invited to take up the rapid-fire challenge – prompting a huge number of impressive efforts from fans.

Now, he’s announced that Triller user JackSherlock1 has emerged triumphant, after smashing his way through the track’s third verse.

In his filmed effort, Jack is seen effortlessly keeping up with the verse while also showing off his extensive collection of Eminem merchandise.

Crowning him as the winner, Eminem wrote: “Godzilla, fire spitter, monster. #GodzillaChallenge @trillervids winner squad on the site. Shout out to the homie jacksherlock1 on taking the #1 spot!”

Earlier this week, Eminem was forced to deny that he’s releasing a new album called ‘Marshall Law’ thanks to an online mixup amid the coronavirus crisis.

Florida senator Marco Rubio took to Twitter in a bid to halt the spread of “completely false” information regarding the US going into Martial Law, which involves the military stepping in to suspend ordinary law.

But a misspelling from Rubio resulted in the term ‘Marshall Law’ going viral – and some Eminem fans soon began to believe a new project was in the works – with Marshall Mathers being the rapper’s birth name.

Clearing up the confusion, Mathers later posted to Twitter: “Sorry guys… Marshall Law: not a thing.”

In other news, Eminem recently shared the official video for ‘Godzilla’ in which he pays tribute to Juice WRLD. The late Chicago rapper had recorded a guest verse for the Music To Be Murdered By’ cut.