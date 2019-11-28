There’s a theory an “Eminem curse” is affecting UFC fighters

A UFC forum contributor has shared a detailed spreadsheet that appears to prove that MMA fighters who walk out to Eminem’s music lose more frequently.

Sherdog.com member “jei” claimed in 2016 that competitors who use Eminem songs win just 45 per cent of their fights. Fast forward three years and a total of 189 results have now been recorded since the first result (filed on February 5, 2005) and the latest (on November 17, 2019) when Andre Muniz walked out to Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ and triumphed over Antonio Arroyo at UFC Fight Night 164.

Spreadsheet creator “jei” previously explained the details behind the supposed Eminem MMA curse. “This is a culmination of my work with the UFC Entrance Music and Fight Result database that I have put together,” he wrote.

“I released a version of the Eminem Curse in 2012 but gathered a lot more data since then. As the thread was lost due to the migration, I cannot remember exactly when I posted my curse data but it was at least before July 2012.

“To those of you unfamiliar, for years, there has been speculation that UFC fighters walkout out to an Eminem song have lost. I wanted to put that curse to the test.”

To date, the supposed Eminem curse stands at 86-98-3 (86 losses when Eminem’s music is use, against 98 wins [the figure 3 is unknown]) after the last match: UFC Fight Night 164.

This means that the percentage of losses to the present day is now lower than jei’s 45 per cent statistic from 2016. But, going off jei’s data, more MMA fighters do indeed lose if they walk out to Eminem overall.

The theory bears similarities to other culture and sport curse crossovers including Drake with basketball and American football games across the pond.