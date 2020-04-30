Eminem to donate rare Jordan shoes for COVID-19 relief

Eminem has announced he will be donating a rare pair of Jordan shoes toward COVID-19 relief funds.

Taking advice from his own 2002 hit ‘Cleanin’ Out My Closet,’ Eminem – real name Marshall Mathers – took to Instagram today (April 29) to share plans to sell off several personal items. Funds raised will go to the World Health Organisation (WHO), and their COVID-19 response fund.

The rapper is offering up “a deadstock pair of Jordan 4 Retro Eminem Carhartt (size 10.5),” as well as “a vintage Undercrwn Detroit Slim Tee (XL).” Both are available via StockX.

These shoes are one of only ten pairs, created in collaboration with famed basketball star Michael Jordan in 2015. Proceeds from the sale benefited Eminem’s Marshall Mathers Foundation. In previous auctions, the shoes have fetched between US$20,000 to $30,000.

The announcement follows Eminem’s other recent charitable act. A week ago, he donated 400 serves of “mom’s spaghetti” to hospital workers at the Henry Ford Hospital and Detroit Receiving Hospital through his Marshall Mathers Foundation.

Tickets to the draw to win the Jordan shoes are available now, and you can find the shoes here.